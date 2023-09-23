All 3 candidates move forward in search for new Bemidji City Manager

Sep. 22—BEMIDJI — All three candidates for Bemidji's new city manager are moving forward after an initial round of virtual interviews held by the

Bemidji City Council

on Friday.

The three candidates are Sharon Eveland, who currently serves as the Village Administrator for Shorewood Hills, Wis.; Mark Lemen Jr., who is the Director of Public Works in Glencoe, Minn.; and Richard Spiczka, who holds the position of City Administrator in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

Eveland, who graduated with a Master's of Public Administration and Public Management degree from Georgia Southern University, previously served as the City Administrator for Clintonville, Wis.

Lemen holds a Master's of Public Administration degree from Ohio University, and before his work in Glencoe served as the Utilities Supervisor in Plymouth, Minn.

Spiczka holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Western Governors University and was previously the Community Education Director for Pequot Lakes Public Schools.

The council held a special session Friday afternoon with the finalists, who were selected from a broader group provided by consulting firm Baker Tilly, which the council hired to assist in filling the city manager position.

The search for a new city manager comes after the

resignation of Nate Mathews in April,

who had held the role since 2015.

Lemen was the first candidate to be interviewed, followed by Spiczka and Eveland. Each interview consisted of the same 10 questions asked by the council, ranging from how the candidate would approach building trust between the manager, the council and the community, to their familiarity with managing a budget worth $63 million.

Lemen shared his view that transparency and communication are integral to the success of a relationship between a city manager and the city council.

"Everything that is done from (city) administration needs to be transparent and open between the administration and the council," Lemen said.

Another of Lemen's priorities would be to create a healthy working environment for city staff and to listen to their feedback. As someone who has worked in a city department prior to seeking a role in administration, Lemen believes he has a unique advantage in that task.

"I started at the ground level, so I understand how important that feedback is," he said. "It's vital to the organization."

Lemen also shared his experience working on city projects and partnering with other organizations, along with his philosophy on economic growth.

When his turn came to ask questions of the council, they were focused on inquiring what the council's priorities were for the next year and the status of ongoing public works projects.

Spiczka was the next candidate to be interviewed, with the same line of questions. Communication was another priority, with Spiczka mentioning the importance of providing data alongside updates to give context and more detailed information to the council.

Another of Spiczka's priorities was working to gain consensus, or at least understanding of differing views, from the council when issues come up. By understanding where each councilor, or staff member is coming from, Spiczka hopes to build trust and create a positive working environment.

"You have to build that trust and relationship," he said. "None of us can do all of this ourselves, it has to be a team effort."

Building partnerships between the public and private sectors was another focus, along with being responsive to the needs of the community. Spiczka shared his focus on finding opportunities to collaborate and find common ground when handling situations ranging from the city's budget to efforts to build more affordable housing.

Spiczka's questions to the council were what each member thought was the biggest challenge facing the city and what they were looking for in the role of city manager.

"There are a lot of interesting challenges in front of you from what I see," he said. "I think they're a really good fit for me... We're all here for a common goal, we're working for that same thing together."

Eveland was the final candidate to be interviewed during Friday's meeting, and she shared her focus on providing accurate and regular information to council members to ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Receiving feedback was another priority, with Eveland suggesting regular meetings with the council to provide an opportunity for discussions on the role of the city manager and the council's priorities.

Eveland also shared that her preferred method of leadership avoids micromanaging city staff, trusting them to fulfill their responsibilities and acting as support.

"I look at my role as one that supports and guides and provides direction, and, when needed, redirection," she said.

Transparency and accountability were other priorities for Eveland, along with building partnerships based on solid relationships. Eveland shared her familiarity with managing large budgets, applying for grants and her experience as an economic development coordinator.

Eveland's questions to the council were about the status of the code of conduct the council is currently working to adopt, the council's recent consideration of an ordinance on recreational cannabis, and the 218 Relocate program operated by Greater Bemidji.

"I know you guys don't have an easy decision ahead," Eveland said. "I'm someone who is going to challenge the staff, challenge the council to be as amazing as we possibly can be to serve the community better."

Once the interviews concluded, the council was tasked with deciding which of the candidates to move forward for an in-person interview next week.

While some councilors were in favor of moving just two forward, the majority of councilors wanted to provide an opportunity for all three to come to Bemidji and remain in consideration.

The interviews next week will take place over two days, with Eveland's interview at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Lemen's and Spiczka's interviews taking place at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The process will also include a tour of the community for each candidate and a meet and greet open to the public with each candidate, with the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce offering to host the event.