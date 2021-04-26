3 candidates seeking nominations for district judge race in Reading

Apr. 26—Three candidates are running to be a district judge in Reading.

The contest is for the seat held by District Judge Stuart D. Kennedy, who is not running for reelection. The district covers the southwest communities in Reading.

Priscilla Campos and Ryan Cooper are seeking both the Republican and Democratic nominations. The third candidate, Peter Rosario, is running only for the Democratic nomination.

The top vote-getter on the Democratic and Republican ballots in the May 18 primary will move onto the general election in the fall.

District judges serve six-year terms and have annual salaries of $93,338.

We asked the candidates to respond to two questions:

Question 1: Why do you believe you are the right person for this position?

Question 2: A series of articles published by the Reading Eagle over the last several years highlighted how district judges in Berks County send people who cannot afford to pay collateral — which is similar to bail for more serious charges — to jail in numbers higher than those in any other Pennsylvania county. If elected, what factors should be considered in setting bail amounts for defendants?

Priscilla Campos, 36, Reading.

Running on both Democratic and Republican ballots.

Background: Campos has held positions at the Reading Housing Authority and the Bethany Children's Home. She earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in public administration from Kutztown University. She has also completed the training program needed to be a district judge.

Website: candidatepcampos.com

Response 1: I am the right person for this position because I am the most qualified. I have fulfilled the requirement of the Minor Judicial Board in passing the examination to perform the duties of magisterial district judge. Fulfilling this requirement, prior to running, confirms my dedication and commitment to represent my community with the utmost preparation and qualifications.

My dedication is also reflected in the completion of my master's degree and bachelor's degree in criminal justice. These degrees heighten my knowledge in higher level thinking and analytical skills. This allows me to exercise balance and impartiality with the judicial power granted to me, if elected.

My professional experience consists of serving different organizations that have equipped me with various perspectives of our community's quality of life. I have served my community and intend to continue to serve as a magisterial district judge who serves with compassion, transparency and restorative approach.

Response 2: Every case presented before an MDJ must be analyzed independently depending on the severity of the alleged crime and the defendant's criminal history and financial ability.

Whenever a case dictates a bail amount should be granted, if elected, I would consider the defendant's ability to pay based on their employment history, family relationship, age, character, past bail history and criminal history. After reviewing the facts of the case and severity of the alleged crime, if elected, I would consider monetary as well as non-monetary bail types and other bail options.

Ryan Cooper, 43, Reading.

Running on both Democratic and Republican ballots.

Background: Cooper has served as an elected constable in Reading for the last nine years. He is a graduate of Reading High School who has an associate's degree in criminal justice from the Berks Technical Institute.

Response 1: I truly believe in the goodness and potential of our community and that is the reason why I want to pick up the baton and keep moving our community forward. I recognize that improvement in the justice system is needed through my role as a Pennsylvania state constable for nine years and even in my own personal experiences with the legal system.

Magisterial district judges are the frontline of Pennsylvania judicial system. They are the first and sometime the only member of the judicial system that a resident encounters. I am inspired to run so that I can assure our community that the justice system operates fairly for all and help provide services that support our community.

Response 2: Each person that would come in front of me is going to be treated as an individual case.

However, the main factors that should be consider for setting bail is the nature of offense, flight risk and whether they have any previous charges. Bail is not a punishment. Bail is to ensure that individuals show up to their hearing.

Peter Rosario, 35, Reading.

Running only on the Democratic ballot.

Background: Rosario is a housing and property maintenance codes inspector for the City of Reading. He has taken some college courses and has completed the training program needed to be a district judge.

Website: facebook.com/peterrosario4mdj

Response 1: I am highly qualified for this position because I am motivated to make a positive impact in the criminal justice system. There is a big need to have Latino/Hispanic representation among judges and other positions within the court system in Berks County. I attended the Pennsylvania Minor Judiciary School and have been certified to become a judge three times.

If elected, I would be a judge who thinks independently and critically to make fair judgments based on the evidence and facts presented in front of me. I have witnessed many injustices and understand what it feels like to be on the other side of a judge. I know that people make mistakes and can improve, if given the benefit of the doubt. I am sincerely dedicated to keeping our community safe and represent it fairly. We need to be tough on crime, but fair to the people.

Response 2: When rendering bail, a judge needs the defendant's 10 bail criteria, which includes the defendant's age, residence, employment history and prior bail/convictions. After the information is gathered, they determine a reasonable bail.

Judges should choose from four other types of bail before opting to use the harshest bail sentence (monetary bail) as a default. People should not be sent to jail for nonviolent or victimless offenses because they are poor or have limited resources. Depending on the offense people can be released on one's own recognizance to complete community service, group meetings, classes and community resources — more positive options that can help defendants stay out of the system. This allows a judge to help defendants show accountability and responsibility. It also gives defendants the chance to comply or pay.

Judges should think outside of the box to provide defendants with community resources that will lift them out of difficult circumstances.