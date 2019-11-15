3 Cannabis Companies Generating a Profit: Is it Sustainable?

Profits for most cannabis companies aren't expected in the near future, so when companies to announce positive EBITDA in their earnings report, it's important to look under the hood more to find out what the nature of those results entail, and if they are sustainable.

In this article we'll look at OrganiGram Holdings, Aphria, and Liberty Health Sciences, all of which have been posting positive EBITDA.

OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram has received some accolades because of it being able to generate positive earnings for four quarters in a row. The good news is because of its smaller size in comparison to a number of market leaders, it should be able to continue to boost revenue and earnings for now, as it operates out of one 490,000 square foot facility, which is expected to increase the amount of kilograms it grows annually from 36,000 to 113,000 by the end of 2019.

OrganiGram is also one of three companies based in Canada that have sales agreements in all the 10 provinces in Canada.

One of the major strengths of Organigram is its unique growing system that allows it to grow almost twice as much cannabis per square foot than its closest competitors, and in most cases, it's over twice as much per square foot.

Another competitive advantage for now is its being the only large cannabis producer in Canada located in the province of New Brunswick. While it isn't a highly populated region, it does have the most cannabis usage based upon percentage of population. It also has little competition at this time.

I think Organigram should be able to remain the dominant player in the Eastern province for some time, but once the larger players saturate other areas of Canada, once more retail outlets are operational, there's not doubt to one degree or another, they'll start to focus on New Brunswick. That will take time, so Organigram should enjoy a competitive advantage in the near term.

Because of its one facility, increase in production capacity, and not having to spend on expansion, it should continue to improve earnings in the quarters ahead.

On the negative side, that which is a strength for Organigram under the current market conditions, will eventually become a weakness as the number of retail outlets in Canada scale across the nation. Its much larger competitors will be able to lower costs per gram as they scale in conjunction with the increase of retail stores.

The other concern is what Organigram will do for growth once it reaches production capacity. By that time its competitors should be starting to generate positive EBITDA as well, and it will struggle to show how it can match the long-term growth trajectory of many of its peers. Consequently, its share price will come under pressure.

On the other hand, Organigram also faces the same limitations its competitors do because of lack of places to sell cannabis in Canada. Because of its location and size, it is probably not going to be affected as much, but its revenue numbers have been subdued because of the ongoing shortage of retail outlets.

For now, there are questions concerning revenue growth that have no apparent answers because of its relatively small amount of production capacity when its fully operational.

