3 Cannabis Stock to Strongly Benefit from Soaring German Medical Pot Market

Some of questioned the supply and demand question concerning cannabis companies because of the perceived lack of demand that will cause the market to be flooded with too much supply.

At this time, at least in Canada, the main problem has been the extremely slow licensing process for retailers which has allowed the black market to thrive and significantly price pot lower than their legal counterparts because of the inability of cannabis producers to scale to the point of lowering costs. That and excise taxes have been the main reasons for the competitive disadvantage of legal marijuana companies.

The issue isn't oversupply at this time, but the lack of retail outlets to serve customers. There is plenty of demand, because of the lack of places to sell, there has been an artificial oversupply that isn't related to market conditions but government under performance. With that in mind, the oversupply issue is real, not because of lack of demand, but because of lack of retail stores. That is incrementally being remedied, but will take time to work out.

As a result, investors are concerned about what companies are going to do with their abundant supply, and part of the answer for some of them is the rapidly growing German medical pot market, which will enjoy a strong growth trajectory over the next five years.

Prohibition Partners, a market intelligence company, recently released a report on the potential of the cannabis sector in Germany, the largest medical cannabis market in Europe.

In 2017, the first year medical cannabis in Germany was legalized, 1,200 kilograms of cannabis was imported. In 2018 that soared to 3,000 kilograms, and in the first half of 2019, it stood at approximately 2,500 kilograms.

As for the outlook of Prohibition Partners concerning the number of German cannabis patients in Germany, they see it probably growing to over 1 million patients by 2024.

In ths article we'll look at why this will especially benefit Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis and Aphria.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Many in the market were suprised when Germany snubbed Canopy Growth in its domestic licensing process. At the time Canopy was considered the leader in the industry and was expected to be a production player in Germany.

That didn't work out, but the company entered the German market a different way, through the acquisition of Germany’s C3 Cannabinoid Compound Company. When the deal was announced, it was serving about 19,500 patients. It generated revenue of C$41.5 million for full-year 2018.

One of the major problems for Canopy Growth has been its going through a period of schizophrenia concerning its purpose, as it has stated in the past it was primarily a recreational pot company focused on the Canadian market, then focused on the U.S. market (via its Acreage Holdings call option), and now is looking for growth in the medical cannabis market of the EU. That's why I've said it needs to get a CEO sooner rather than later in order to start clearly laying out the vision of the company.

For that reason, even though it appears Canopy should participate in the rapidly growing German cannabis market, it's considered a secondary move when taking into consideration the U.S. and Canadian cannabis markets in the near term.

It has been puzzling to some as to why a company generating C$90.5 million in quarterly revenue is looking to a much smaller German market.

I think it's going to pay off in the long term if the number of German cannabis patients does jump to over a million in a few years, but until that happens, the company could be missing better growth opportunities in North America over the next couple of years.

