3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for the Eventual CBD Rebound

The U.S. CBD sector held so much promise after the government approved the 2018 Farm Bill. Market research firms stared placing total addressable market targets topping $20 billion in a few years, but the FDA has left the market to mostly just lotions and creams leaving the high demand products off major retailer shelves.

At the same time, thousands of different brands have flooded to the space including ones from the large Canadian cannabis LPs. Both Aurora Cannabis and Canopy Growth, amongst others, have launched brands in the U.S. due to CBD being legal in the U.S pushing the brand totals above 2,000.

CBD is the non-psychedelic version of marijuana associated with health and wellness products. Unfortunately for the market segment, the FDA has a mandate to require testing on food products declassified as a Schedule I drug. CBD falls into this category and the majority of the potential sales boost from CBD is tied into ingestible products like foods, dietary supplements and beverages.

The sector is left mostly selling lotions and topical creams where product demand is normally around 15% of the total market demand. For the most part, mass retailers haven’t been willing to take on products under regulatory scrutiny by the FDA. The market once targeted at $20 billion in sales is now forecast by BDS to reach $12.3 billion in 2022 while Jefferies only predicts a market of $3.5 billion as the current pace and regulatory dynamics limits growth.

The key here is that the related CBD stocks are now appropriately beaten down for the worse case scenario. The positive news from the coronavirus outbreak is that medical cannabis was considered essential in a sign that the regulators and governments continue to view cannabis products as essential parts of life leading to speculation the U.S. federal government will approve regulation allowing the expanded sales of CBD by requiring the FDA to remove any restrictions will pushing forward with testing.

We’ve delved into three stocks set to benefit from ramped-up sales in CBD space. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these CBD players.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth is the new play in the space. Originally, the large Canadian was wasting money heading into the crowded U.S. cannabis space, but now the space is largely fragmented and likely to lose a ton of smaller players during the economic shutdown.

Some of the estimates of the U.S. CBD market space alone match or even exceed the cannabis space in Canada. Canopy's first and foremost product has a better opportunity to grab shelf space now and the company could use their balance sheet to purchase some struggling players in the industry on the cheap. Similar to the Abacus Health acquisition by CWH, Canopy Growth could easily snap up some CBD brands in the U.S. on weakness and spend far below $100 million.

At $14.50, the company only has a market cap of $5 billion with FY21 revenue estimates of $500 million. When Canopy Growth was originally forecasting 2020 sales topping $1 billion, the U.S. CBD market appeared more of a distracting move by the company. Now, a sudden removal of FDA restrictions could actually make the CBD product a prime revenue generator of the business.