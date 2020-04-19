3 Cannabis Stocks to Buy for a Strong March Quarter

The cannabis sector got a big boost in the last few weeks as governments around Canada and the U.S. confirmed most cannabis stores as essential. While most stores are closing outside of grocery stores, cannabis dispensaries were deemed essential due to their medical cannabis component.

Despite early indications of strong demand for cannabis, most of the stocks trade near the recent multi-year lows due to fears the coronavirus outbreak eventually does damage demand. Already, some states are seeing the initial surges in demand wane as businesses were deemed essential, thereby reducing the need to rush into stores during this crisis. Consumers were clearly loading pantries for a long shutdown at home.

The obvious negative ramifications for the cannabis sector are tighter credit dynamics potentially forcing weak players out of the sector. The cannabis sector in the U.S. was already struggling with access to reasonable financing options so this extended economic shutdown further benefits the bigger public players with stronger balance sheets and more access to capital.

Despite solid indications that cannabis operations are one of the few sectors not impacted by the global economic shutdown, all of the stocks are far off the yearly highs. The opportunity here is to find some stocks not appreciated for their long-term staying power while realizing that provinces and states can always close retail stores similar to the decision in Ontario to close dispensaries for a two-week period.

We’ve delved into these three companies with positive outlooks for a strong March quarter and catalysts for higher stock prices in 2020. Using TipRanks’ Stock Comparison tool, we lined up the three alongside each other to get the lowdown on what the near-term holds for these cannabis players.

AYR Strategies (AYRSF)

A relatively unknown MSO in the U.S. is Ayr Strategies with operations in Massachusetts and Nevada. The stock is down over 70% from the 52-week highs despite impressive quarterly numbers.

The stock has a market cap of only $95 million while the company guided to 2020 revenues of $217 million. Ayr Strategies does rely heavily on Nevada dispensaries where a substantial decline in tourist traffic could greatly hit stores with impressive annual revenues of $17 million each prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. MSO generated Q4 revenues of $32.1 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million. The company guided to 2020 EBITDA of nearly $100 million providing substantial ability to weather any protracted economic storm that actually impacts the cannabis sector.

Below $6, the stock is a bargain with consensus revenue estimates for 2021 up at $286 million. Right now, the stock trades at nearly half the current 2021 sales estimates showing the market doesn’t appreciate the potential in the U.S. MSO.

Overall, AYR Strategies is a Wall Street favorite, earning one of the best analyst consensus ratings in the market. TipRanks analytics exhibit the stock as a Strong Buy. Out of 4 analysts tracked in the last 3 months, 3 are bullish while 1 remains sidelined. With a return potential of 162%, the stock’s consensus target price stands at $13.23. (See AYR Strategies stock analysis on TipRanks)