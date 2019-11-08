3 Cannabis Stocks with Major Catalysts from Deals Closing

As the U.S. cannabis market continues to grow, the recent weakness in the sector stocks provides a great opportunity for long term gains while still fraught with high risk. The majority of the stocks in the U.S. cannabis sector are down far more than 50% from the highs reached just this year. The multi-state operators (MSOs) have major catalysts with languishing large deals in the late stages of obtaining approval to where these stocks will finally take the next step higher to general market visibility.

The U.S. cannabis sector is already massive and growing at a rapid pace. Arcview Market Research has the market reaching $12.8 billion this year and reaching $30.1 billion by 2024. The sector is forecasted to add ~$3 billion in additional revenues each year through 2024.

(Source: Curaleaf presentation)

The U.S. stocks don’t face the same problems with a lack of stores or product like in Canada, but the companies do lack access to the banking system and Federal approval of cannabis. The recent approval of the SAFE Banking Act in the U.S. House of Representatives is a significant step forward for sector, though a lot of work still needs to take place for the Senate to approve the act to provide banking and cheap capital access for the sector.

An additional nagging problem has held back the leading MSO stocks in 2019 with major deals crawling to the finish line. Curaleaf, Cresco Labs and Harvest Health & Recreation are all scheduled to close major deals in the next few months that will raise the elevation of the related companies to levels on par with the major Canadian players without the rich valuations.

We’ve delved into these three cannabis companies poised for major catalysts in the year ahead via the closure of major deals and eventual access to the banking and capital markets in the U.S.:

Curaleaf (CURLF)

Curaleaf is poised to become the biggest cannabis company in the world and one of the least discussed with the Canadian players grabbing all the headlines. The company recently closed the deal to acquire Acres Cultivation, but the more important deals for Select brands and Grassroots remain open.

Both of the Select and Grassroots deals were valued at close to $1 billion when originally announced months ago. The problem here for Curaleaf and the sector is that the visibility of these deals is lost until they close with the stock only having a listed market valuation of $2.1 billion now.

The Select deal is now expected to close on January 1 after the waiting period under the HSR Act expired. The companies even changed the deal value from 95,555,556 shares to 55,000,000 million guaranteed shares and the remaining shares conditional on Select brands reaching predefined revenue targets to obtain the remaining 45,555,556 million shares plus additional revenue earnouts on 2020 targets above $300 million.

The Grassroots deal was one of the last major deals announced before the cannabis stock prices collapsed. Curaleaf agreed to pay 108.8 million shares plus $75 million in cash consideration.

In total, Curaleaf expects a business with access to 19 states with 71 retail location open, 26 processing facilities and 21 cultivation facilities operational heading towards 131 stores along with a large wholesale distribution network with the Select brand.