3 Cannabis Stocks Set to Thrive Through the Global Shutdown

Despite the economic shutdown in large parts of North America, all of the initial reads on the cannabis sector have surprisingly been positive. Due to the medical cannabis aspects of the sector, most retail stores have been deemed essential allowing for the stores to remain open.

Consumers from the U.S. and Canada have flooded retail stores and online websites to buy up cannabis products due to fears of and economic shutdown and potential store closures. Oddly though, the stocks haven’t generally rebounded despite positive sector trends as 2020 starts.

Areas from California and Washington saw sales jump approximately double during the period from March 13 to March 17. Average store revenues were up roughly 100% at more than 1,300 stores using cannabis e-commerce platform Jane Technologies. Several other metrics saw massive product demand during mid-March.

All of the news isn’t bullish as Massachusetts closed recreational cannabis stores, Nevada stores are seeing declining sales due to a lack of tourists and Canopy Growth closed 23 stores in Canada. In addition, sales are already seeing a return to normal levels as customers pull back from aggressive buying once realizing the stores will remain open even during lockdown.

Several cannabis companies have recently reported solid quarterly reports that should only benefit from increased sales during the coronavirus outbreak along with company specific catalysts in 2020.

We’ve delved into these three companies with solid earnings and positive outlooks for a strong March quarter and the full-year 2020. Furthermore, we’ve looked at the stocks through the lens of TipRanks' Stock Comparison tool to find out what makes them special. Let’s dive in.

Curaleaf (CURLF)

The largest under the radar cannabis play remains Curaleaf Holdings. The company reported pro-forma Q4 revenues of over $131.7 million to lead the cannabis space.

The amount far tops the C$123.8 million generated by Canopy Growth while Curaleaf is EBITDA positive and produces far better bottom line results than the consistent C$90 million EBITDA losses of Canopy Growth.

The amazing part is the tepid reaction to results due to the indication that the recent Select acquisition was underperforming. The company only generated a minimal boost from the Q3 pro-forma revenues of $129.1 million with a suggestion that strong Curaleaf and Grassroots results were offset by Select only producing $5 million in monthly revenues. The brand was generating $35 million in quarterly revenues when the merger was announced and the competitive California space along with the vape health issues really hurt revenues.

The stock is only at $3.50 after hitting around $7.50 earlier this year and the company is positioned for a boost in sales from Illinois due to Grassroots and a rebound in Select sales from vapes and expanded distribution. In addition, Curaleaf is seeing a boost from the initial rush of sales due to stay-at-home order for the virus outbreak. The stock only has a $1.7 billion market valuation with sales still on pace to reach $1 billion this year providing a great entry point.

Analysts are striking a bullish tone on Curaleaf stock, as well. 6 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months add up to a Strong Buy analyst consensus. In addition, the $9.68 average price target puts the potential twelve-month gain at over 170%. (See Curaleaf stock analysis on TipRanks)