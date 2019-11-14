3 Cannabis Stocks That Should Surprise the Market by Rocking 2020

It's no secret that the overall cannabis market has been going through a correction, with many of the well-known names like Canopy Growth (CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB) getting hammered.

While I expect a turnaround by mid-year 2020, there are some companies that are likely to catch many in the market by surprise, and be among the top performers of 2020.

In this article we'll look at why those three stocks have enormous potential over the next 12 to 18 months.

Cresco Labs (CRLBF)

Of the three companies covered in this article, Cresco Labs is projected to be the industry leader for revenue in 2020, although it also comes with the caveat of needing to close its deal with Origin House to achieve its projected sales numbers.

Also, if the deal does pass regulatory scrutiny, another issue will be the timing of the approval and closing of the deal, which will determine how much of Origin's sales will be included in the performance of Cresco Labs in fiscal 2020.

The four 2020 revenue estimates for Cresco are in a range of $670 million to $775 million, with an average of $738 million. For some perspective, the projected No. 2 revenue leader for 2020, Canopy Growth, has a revenue estimate of $580 million for the year. That's a huge gap by any measure if the projections are accurate.

There are a couple of reasons for the potential revenue growth. The first is the Origin House acquisition for $823 million.

The importance there is Origin House is licensed for cannabis distribution in California, which includes over 500 dispensaries it can sell its products in.

Outside of the Origin House deal, Cresco Labs also has 56 retail licenses and 23 cultivation licenses in 11 states, which includes many of the largest cannabis markets in the U.S.

Even without the Origin House deal Cresco would post some solid numbers, but if it does receive approval from U.S. Justice Department, it's probably going to rapidly become the largest cannabis company in the world as measured by revenue.

I'm not totally convinced yet that the deal for Origin House is guaranteed to be approved, primarily because the Justice Department has started to take a narrower view of potential market domination by larger players. But if it does pass, it's going to be a huge game changer for Cresco.

I don't believe it's priced into Cresco at this time, and if it able to close on the deal, combined with its expansion in other states, it's going to shock and surprise a lot of people at the amount of revenue it is able to generate.

On the negative side, there is also the fact it will heavily dilute itself in the all-stock deal.

While I think the revenue projections may be on the high side, even if they don't quite reach those levels, Cresco is going to become a top player in 2020. It doesn't trade at a lot of daily volume at this time, so when the market starts to take notice of its growth potential, volume is going to skyrocket along with its share price.

On the other hand, if Origin House doesn't close, the market will punish it heavily, even if it does enjoy growth from its existing business.

