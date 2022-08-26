3 captured in connection with carjacking in east Charlotte, police say

A 68-year-old woman was the victim of a carjacking in east Charlotte Friday afternoon, authorities said.

It all started just after 2 p.m. The driver, Teresa Griffin, told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she was startled when her car was taken as she was headed to get a bite to eat.

“Thank you OnStar! Thank you Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department“

Police snagged 3 carjacking suspects without a chase. They grabbed the keys from 68 yo Teresa Griffin’s hands and drove off. Police tracked the car & stop it as officers approached 32 minutes after the theft. pic.twitter.com/3T2tjNL8cj — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) August 26, 2022

Police told Lemon the suspects surprised Griffin as she walked near her car on Jenkins Road in east Charlotte. Officers said the suspects grabbed her keys.

Investigators said they must not have known the car was equipped with OnStar support and said because of that, they were able to track the car and plan a traffic stop without even chasing it.

ALSO READ: Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte

They got behind the car and that was when OnStar shut off the engine. Not long after, Griffin was able to drive away from the scene on Blessing Street in west Charlotte with her car.

“They just came behind me and pulled the keys out of my hand and started driving, but thanks to OnStar and our finest Charlotte police department, we got my car back within 32 minutes,” Griffin said.

Police said one person ran with a gun but was eventually captured. The gun wasn’t used during the robbery, officers said. The other two suspects in the case stayed with the car. All three are in custody and are all headed to jail.

Griffin said she is thrilled that officers were able to get her car back so fast. She is missing a few items but she wasn’t hurt, and the car wasn’t damaged in the incident.

(WATCH BELOW: Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July)



