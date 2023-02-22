3 caught sleeping in stolen car

Feb. 21—HIGH POINT — Police arrested three people found sleeping inside a stolen vehicle with guns and marijuana.

Their names were not released because they are under 18 years old.

A High Police Police Department officer on routine patrol saw the vehicle about 9:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Windley Street. When the officer approached it, he saw the three and multiple handguns inside, police said.

Officers seized four handguns, including one with an extended magazine and one with a drum

magazine. One of the handguns had been reported stolen. Officers also found 124 grams of

marijuana inside the vehicle, police said.

One of the three arrested is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, two counts of carrying a concealed gun and two counts of possession of a handgun by a minor.

The other two are each charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, carrying a concealed gun and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The three were taken to the Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.