3 Central Coast law enforcement agencies denounce Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols

Three Central Coast law enforcement agencies released statements Friday night on the killing of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who was killed by Memphis police officers.

Nichols was stopped by five former Memphis police officers who beat Nichols at a traffic stop Jan. 7, the result of which killed him three days later according to the Associated Press.

Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters released a statement over Twitter at 6:59 p.m. Friday condemning the actions of the Memphis officers and pledging to train officers effectively.

“The Grover Beach Police Department will continue to properly hire, train and educate our staff members so they work hard every day to serve our community with Honor, Commitment and Dedication,” Peters said. “I further pledge that we will hold ourselves accountable through proper supervision, leadership and transparency.”

San Luis Obispo Police Department Chief of Police Rick Scott called the conduct “another sad day for law enforcement” in an open letter to the community Friday evening, posted at 10:09 p.m.

“An unjustified loss of life by police anywhere is a failing for police everywhere and unfortunately highlights the importance and urgency of work which still lies ahead for our profession in delivering the safe and trusted police services our community deserves,” Scott said.

He added that the events are not representative of the San Luis Obispo Police Department as a whole, similarly noting that their officers are trained differently.

“The tragedy that happened in Memphis is not indicative of the women and men I hire, train, and lead in service to our San Luis Obispo community nor will it ever be,” Scott said. “Our officers have sworn an oath to protect life and guard this covenant every day and do so with their own lives.”

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Bill Brown released a message of support for the Nichols family at 9:30 p.m.