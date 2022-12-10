3 Central Florida men face up to 30 years in prison for involvement in drug trafficking ring

Multiple Central Florida men have pleaded guilty to being involved in a drug trafficking operation, “Titan Fall,” the U.S. Department of Justice said.

A total of 13 men were charged in August with two indictments for being involved in the operation.

Members Carlos Alberto Roman, 56; Kenneth Angel Vera, 31; and James Richards Howell, 37, have all pleaded guilty, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ said that Roman supplied fentanyl and cocaine to Howell and Vera for resale, and regularly communicated with them.

Roman was arrested at his home with 19 firearms, six silencers, three flash-bang grenades, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, law enforcement said.

He faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 30 years, up to life, in federal prison, the DOJ said.

Vera could face up to 20 years in prison.

Another co-conspirator, Joely Manuel Burgos, 39, is scheduled to stand trial Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.

