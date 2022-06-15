3 Central Florida residents arrested in connection with Capitol breach

A St. Cloud couple and another person were arrested in connection with the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021.

Federal authorities arrested Leslie Gray, 56, Traci Isaacs, 52, and her husband, Luis Hallon, 67, all of St. Cloud, Florida, Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Gray, Hallon, and Isaacs illegally entered the Capitol as a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to count the electoral votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Federal officials said Isaacs, a paramedic, had applied to volunteer with the Oath Keepers, a group known for recruiting current and former military, law enforcement, and first-responder personnel.

Investigators said Isaacs and others engaged in text messages about the Jan. 6 rally but deleted the messages before being interviewed by the FBI in March.

Agents said they were able to recover several deleted messages from Isaacs’ phone and in one text message, she told another person, “Delete anything I sent you, please. Feds are going after people hard.”

After making initial appearances in Orlando Federal court all three were released from custody while they await trial.

To date, investigators have arrested more than 800 people since that attack in Washington last year.

Of those arrests, 87 have been Florida residents.

U.S. Department of Justice makes more arrests in Florida for involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach

