3 charged, 1 sought in shooting

Sep. 17—Police arrested three Kokomo men this week after they say they were reportedly involved in criminal gang activity following a shooting at Studebaker Park last month.

Authorities note they are still actively seeking a fourth man they also believe to be involved in the same alleged crime.

Rayshone Jones, 21, Quatavious Williams, 20, Kayden Wright, 18, and De'Mon Davis, 19, are now each facing a felony charge of criminal organization activity, per a Kokomo Police Department media release.

Jones is also facing additional charges of possession of a machine gun without a license and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies, per the release.

Jones, Williams and Wright are currently booked in the Howard County Jail, while investigators note they are still trying to locate Davis.

This comes after KPD launched an investigation last month into the Aug. 12 shooting.

A little before 3 a.m. that day, police responded to the area of Studebaker Park, 1030 N. Purdum St., in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a KPD media release at the time.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a 19-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to the back side of her leg, per the release.

A short time later, authorities say an 18-year-old female arrived at Community Howard Regional Health's emergency room with two gunshot wounds, one to her right shoulder and the other to the right upper side of her back, the release stated.

Police never publicly identified the two females, and their current conditions are unknown.

This case remains under investigation at this time.

If you know Davis' whereabouts or any other information on this case, you are asked to contact Det. Andrew Grammer at 765-456-7411 or agrammer@cityofkokomo.org.

You can also contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017, Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS, download the "Kokomo PD" mobile app or text TIPKPD to 847411.