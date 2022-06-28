3 charged after 54 cats seized from Chester County animal rescue, deputies say

Three people have been charged after 54 cats were seized from an animal rescue in Chester County on Friday, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said it searched Cat’s Paw Rescue South Carolina on Pall Mall Road, where they found the cats. Since the cats were seized, authorities said one has died.

Deputies arrested Channing Collinge, Evelyn Collinge and Christine Collinge on Monday and charged each of them with felony ill treatment of animals.

No other details have been released at this point, as it is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who would like to donate to Chester County Animal Control can call 803-385-6341 for more information.

