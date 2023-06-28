3 charged with aiding and abetting after fatal stabbing in Bemidji

Jun. 27—BEMIDJI — Three men have been charged with second-degree aiding and abetting following the fatal stabbing of a man on

early Saturday morning in Bemidji.

According to the criminal complaint, at 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 24, Bemidji police officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between several people at 1804 Minnesota Court NW, near J.W. Smith Elementary.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man laying on the ground face up next to a vehicle. The victim, later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Lee Fisher, of Bemidji, was bleeding profusely from multiple puncture wounds throughout his torso and he was not breathing, the release said.

First responders arrived at the scene and Fisher was pronounced dead.

Officers also met with another male at the scene, identified as J.L., who stated that he had followed Fisher to the home to meet with a person he described as "K-Dog."

J.L. stated that Fisher walked up to the home in search of "K-Dog" and was confronted by three younger men who proceeded to chase Fisher off the property. Fisher then advised J.L., who was seated in his vehicle, to leave the area.

Fisher began running toward J.W. Smith Elementary and was chased down by three men who started assaulting him.

J.L. stated that he watched the three men assault Fisher. He then saw Fisher collapse after the assault and watched the three men flee toward the residence at 1804 Minnesota Court.

J.L. attempted to help Fisher toward his vehicle before he collapsed and stopped breathing, prompting J.L. to call law enforcement.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and located three suspects at the home — 25-year-old James Raymond Burnette III, of Waubun, 22-year-old Robert Edward Keezer Jr., of Mahnomen, and 20-year-old Daniel Wade Keezer, of Detroit Lakes.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance video from a neighbor's residence and from outside J.W. Smith Elementary, which corroborates J.L.'s statement and showed three men who matched the description of the suspects.

The video evidence is consistent with the three men initiating the assault by Robert and Daniel chasing Fisher while Burnette stayed with J.L. to prevent him from intervening.

Burnette, Robert and Daniel Keezer have each been charged with second-degree aiding and abetting in a murder without premeditation.

They are currently being held on a $2 million unconditional bail or $1 million with conditions.