3 charged with assault, robbery in Glasgow Park 1 week after town hall on park safety

Three teenagers have been arrested for the assault and robbery of a man inside Glasgow Park on July 5, the New Castle County Police Department said Tuesday.

They have all been charged with multiple felonies.

Police said an 18-year-old man from Newark, a 15-year-old boy from Newark and a 15-year-old boy from New Castle randomly assaulted and robbed a man in the park. The man later told NBC10 that it took police over an hour to respond after he called and reported the incident.

The assault and robbery were just one of multiple incidents at Glasgow Park that have led residents to question its safety. It prompted the New Castle County Police Department to hold a town hall on July 13, where they assured attendees that the crimes were random and the park was safe.

The teens involved in the July 5 incident were each charged with felony first-degree robbery, felony second-degree conspiracy, wearing a disguise while committing a felony and third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

Police said the 18-year-old was released from police custody after posting a $48,000 bail, and the 15-year-old from Newark was released without bail. The 15-year-old from New Castle is still awaiting arraignment.

