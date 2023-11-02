3 charged with attempted homicide in Stroudsburg drug-deal-turned-robbery

Arrests have been made in a drug-deal-turned-robbery in Stroudsburg.

Stroud Area Regional Police Department has arrested 18-year-old Unique Johnson and 17-year-old Chase Uhler, both of Stroudsburg, in connection to a shooting that occurred in the borough.

SARPD alleges that Uhler met with the victim on Sept. 28 at a parking lot behind a North 2nd Street address for a marijuana transaction.

Upon moving his vehicle at Uhler's request and completing the transaction, the victim’s vehicle was allegedly ambushed by four other males wearing ski masks, with one of them shooting at the victim’s vehicle as he sped away.

The victim was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono for a grazing gunshot wound on right side of his head, as well as minor injuries believed to be caused by broken windshield glass, and has since been released.

Arrest warrants were obtained on Oct. 27 for Johnson, Uhler, and another 17-year-old. All three are charged with attempted criminal homicide, attempted robbery, and attempted aggravated assault charges, among other felony and misdemeanor charges.

Johnson was arrested at Stroudsburg High School the morning of Oct. 30, where he allegedly was found in possession of a stolen .380 handgun. He is currently being held at the Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.

According to SARPD Chief Jennifer Lyon and a press release, Uhler turned himself in at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 1 and is currently being held at Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.

Uhler is being charged as an adult, according to the office of Magistrate District Court 43-2-01 Judge Kristina Anzini.

Another juvenile male suspect is to be charged in Juvenile Court.

A separate juvenile suspect is at large, and another male suspect has yet to be identified.

Lyon did not have any further updates to share as it is an ongoing investigation.

The Pocono Record does not name minors charged with crimes unless they have been arraigned and are charged as adults under the Fisher Bill.

Max Auguliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Stroud Area police: Teens arrested for drug-deal-turned-robbery