3 charged with `concealment of homicidal death’ after human remains found in southeast IL

Three people were arrested after Illinois State Police agents investigating a man’s disappearance found human remains Tuesday in Crawford County, according to a news release.

Lance T. Newcomb, 34, Angela S. Newcomb, 58, and Hiley A. Schulte, 52, all of Robinson, each were charged with concealment of homicidal death, a Class 3 felony. Newcomb also was charged with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felon, the release states.

The Crawford County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges Thursday. All three are in custody at the Crawford County Jail. No further information was available.

On June 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 investigate a missing person: 55-year-old Ryan L. Waggoner of Lerna.

On Tuesday, the investigation ledagents to a rural address in Crawford County where they found human remains. . Forensic analysis is being completed to identify the remains.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, Robinson Police Department, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department assisted the ISP.