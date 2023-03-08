3 charged in connection to armed robbery in Latrobe

Three people are facing charges after an armed robbery in Latrobe.

Police were called to 224 Chestnut Street and arrived to find two males, later identified as Codi Barger and Mark Barger, exit a building on Ligonier Street, according to police. They failed to comply with orders to stop and ran to an alley, but were both eventually taken into custody.

An officer saw Codi Barger drop a machete, according to police.

The victims, a male and female, said they were in their living room when Codi Barger and Mark Barger entered and one of them sprayed the male victim in the face with pepper spray. The victims told police they tried to escape by running to the bathroom.

While in the bathroom, they said Codi Barger took out a black machete and attempted to strike the male victim in the head. The male victim raised his arms to fend off the attack, which caused two lacerations to his hand, according to police.

The male victim was able to push Codi Barger out of the bathroom and then shut and secure the door. Codi Barger and Mark Barger yelled that they had a gun and that they were going to shoot the victims if they did not open the door, but eventually left, according to police.

Police learned that Julie Achhammer provided a ride to Codi Barger and Mark Barger, knowing that they were going to the victims’ residence with the intent to rob them, according to police. Achhammer told police that the pepper spray that Codi Barger used during the robbery belonged to her.

No firearm was located.

Codi Barger and Mark Barger are each charged with robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, theft, flight to avoid apprehension, simple assault, terroristic threats, evading arrest, receiving stolen property, and criminal conspiracy.

Achhammer is charged with criminal conspiracy.

All three were placed in the Westmoreland County Prison, awaiting arraignment.

