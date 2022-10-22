3 charged in connection with attempted carjacking of off-duty officer that left a person shot

An 18-year-old man and two boys were charged in connection with a Friday attempted carjacking of an off-duty police officer that left one of the suspects shot, Chicago police said.

The man was arrested Friday night in the 2300 block of East 93rd Street for trying to carjack an officer in 8800 block of South Constance Avenue. The juveniles were arrested shortly after 7:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Vernon Avenue.

The youth, 15 and 16, were charged with receive/possess/sell a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass to vehicle. The man, Kendrick Anderson, 18, was charged with attempt vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

He was scheduled to appear Saturday afternoon at a bail hearing.