3 charged in connection to emergency dispatcher who allegedly refused to send medical services to woman

Three men were charged in Greene County, Penn., with hiding relevant evidence in the probe of an emergency dispatcher who allegedly refused to send medical assistance to a woman.

Gregory Clay Leathers, Richard Paul Policz and Robert Jeffrey Rhodes are charged with tampering with public records or information, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstruction, according to CNN.

The men are accused of concealing policy memo binders subpoenaed by investigators in the case of the dispatcher, Leon Price, and the woman, Diania Kronk, who died the day after she was allegedly refused care.

Diania Kronk’s daughter, Kelly Tichenell, called 911 in July 2020 and told Price that Kronk needed to go to the hospital.

Price said that he believed Kronk might refuse to go to the hospital if emergency personnel arrived and asked Tichenell to call back to ensure that Kronk would accept help.

Price has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in Kronk’s case and is accused of acting outside the scope of his training and procedure standards.

A former emergency dispatcher later told investigators of the existence of the binders, which had been given to all dispatchers to sign. The binders contained information on dispatcher training, and operation procedures.

“She advised that these memos were related to the policies and procedures regarding Dispatcher training and the operation of the 911 Center. These statements were corroborated by several others claiming whistleblower status,” read an affidavit obtained by CNN discussing the former dispatcher’s comments.

Leathers, Policz and Rhodes “attempted to defraud or injure Leon Price and/or Diania Kronk by excluding potential evidence used to determine the culpability of criminal charges,” according to the affidavit.

Investigators received the policy memo binders this month after ordering another search warrant for the relevant information.

