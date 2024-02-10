3 charged for damaging property at former hotel site

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were charged for allegedly damaging items at the site of a shuttered hotel in Grand Island, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Police responded to a report of suspicious vehicles on the site of the former Radisson Hotel on Whitehaven Road on the afternoon of Feb. 4. A witness told police a table had been thrown down a flight of stairs and a minivan parked in the area had been damaged.

“Deputies observed damaged items on the property, including damage to the table and minivan consistent with what the witness had described,” the sheriff’s office said in a media release.

Investigators traced the alleged property damage back to 20-year-old Jace Mitchell of Niagara Falls, 20-year-old Jeremia Zuch of North Tonawanda and Faith Schriber, 21, from the city of Tonawanda.

Mitchell, Zuch and Schriber turned themselves in to police on Friday. They were charged with third degree criminal trespass and third degree criminal mischief.

The three were released with appearance tickets. They will return to court on Feb. 28.

Latest Local News

Justin McMullen is a Western New York native who joined the News 4 team in 2023. You can read more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.