3 charged in deadly shooting on Handy St. in Rochester

UPDATE (Dec. 2, 2021): Rochester police have charged three people in connection with the Sept. 11 shooting death of Tymir Thomas on Handy Street.

Tyron Bryant, 29, Diamonte Scott, 18, and Anttwan Brown, 17, all Rochester residents, were each charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, on Wednesday, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Bryant and Scott were both apprehended without incident on Wednesday and Brown was already in custody on different charges, he said.

Scott is also accused of shooting into a home on Deringer Place around 10 p.m. on Nov. 4, striking two of the five people inside the residence, Umbrino said. A woman inside the home was shot in the head and a man was shot in the stomach. Both suffered serious injuries but survived. Three children inside the home were not injured.

Scott was charged with two counts of second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, all felonies, in connection with the shooting on Deringer Place, Umbrino said.

Bryant and Scott are both scheduled to be arraigned in City Court on Thursday morning. Brown is set be arraigned in Family Court on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 13, 2021): A 20-year-old man was shot to death while inside a vehicle on Saturday night in southwest Rochester.

Rochester Police Lt. Michael Perkowski said that officers were called to Handy Street, near Independence Street, around 10 p.m. Saturday as it was reported that a man had been shot. Officers found Tymir Thomas, a Rochester resident, shot at least once in the lower body.

Thomas was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries at the hospital, Perkowski said.

Thomas was seated inside a vehicle on Handy Street when he was shot, according to police.

The killing marked the city's 55th homicide of 2021, and the second of the day. Twelve hours earlier, an 83-year-old man shot his ailing life partner, 89-year-old Bernice Dubin while visiting her at Wesley Gardens nursing home on Upton Park. Albert Greer then fatally shot himself, according to police.

Handy Street is just south of Interstate 490 and the two block road is just east of Mount Read Boulevard.

No charges were filed in connection with the fatal shooting. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.

