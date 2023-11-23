3 charged with deadly shooting in Inglewood marijuana scam

Three suspects are accused of murdering a person and injuring another during a marijuana scam in Inglewood.

The suspects were identified as:

Mateo Paul, 21, of Long Beach

Leandrew Raglin, 23, of Lancaster

Iysis Elanore Smith, 21, of Inglewood

The trio was federally charged with two counts of Hobbs Act robbery and with using, carrying and discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence which resulted in the murder of one person, according to the FBI.

In March 2021, the suspects met at an Inglewood home to plan the robbery of marijuana dealers they had arranged to meet on social media, officials said.

The suspects allegedly reached out to victims under the guise of purchasing weed and would lure them to a location where they would rob them while armed.

On March 15, 2021, Smith approached a vehicle occupied by the victims. While Smith allegedly distracted the victims, Paul and Raglin parked behind the victims’ car. Raglin then exited the vehicle and approached the passenger side of the victims’ car before opening fire, court documents said.

The gunshots struck one victim in the passenger seat multiple times, authorities said. Raglin then walked around to the driver’s side and opened fire as well, killing the person in the driver’s seat.

Raglin then stole the marijuana that had dropped to the ground before Paul drove away in their getaway car and Raglin and Smith fled the area on foot, court documents allege.

The next day, the suspects split the stolen marijuana between the three of them and smoked it, authorities said.

All three suspects were later arrested at various dates:

Paul was arrested on Nov. 13

Raglin was arrested on Oct. 31

Smith was arrested on Sept. 13 after she “fled and was a fugitive for three months before she was located in Lynwood,” the FBI said.

Each suspect has pled not guilty to the charges. Paul is scheduled for a trial hearing on Jan. 9, 2024, Raglin is scheduled for trial on Dec. 26, and Smith has a trial scheduled for Nov. 28.

If convicted on all charges, the suspects could face up to life in prison.

The case was investigated by members of the FBI’s Violent Gangs Task Force which includes FBI agents and Inglewood Police Department detectives.

