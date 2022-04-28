3 charged in death of Virginia man in Auglaize County

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Virginia man whose body was found in a rural part of the county on Thursday.

Timothy S. Hovanec, 36, last resided in Herndon, Va., and was in Auglaize County on family business. He was reported missing on Tuesday, April 26.

During the investigation, detectives arrested three people in connection with Hovanec’s death.

Amanda L. Hovanec, 35, of Wapakoneta, was charged with aggravated murder. Anita M. Green, 61, of Wapakoneta, was also charged with aggravated murder. And, Anthony A. Theodoru, 33, of South Africa, was charged with aggravated murder.

Investigators said all three are being held in the Auglaize County Correctional Center on a $2 million bond each.

The investigation continues.