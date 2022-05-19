3 charged in double shooting at Dayton drive-thru

May 19—Three men are facing charges after they reportedly shot two people in a car Sunday at a Dayton drive-thru

Contrieve Wilson, 19, of Huber Heights; Vincent Miller, 20, of Dayton; and Lanile Brown III, 21, of Dayton; were charged with four counts of felonious assault and one count of a discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premise, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle with three people, including two of the victims, pulled into the drive-thru at Rut's at 32 N. James H. McGee Blvd. in Dayton.

Once inside, they noticed the three men standing in the drive-thru. The men were familiar to them and "had guns protruding from their pockets," according to court records.

The driver attempted to drive away, but the three suspects started shooting, according to an affidavit.

Two of the people in the vehicle were shot, including one person who walked to Dayton Fire Department Station 13 at 1723 W. Third St., for help, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The car that was shot hit a residence nearby at a low speed, said Lt. Steve Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

The suspects fled in a Buick Lucerne that was parked across the drive-thru, according to court documents.

The shooting was captured on video and one of the victims reportedly identified Wilson as a suspect.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear, but Bauer said it appears to have been a "targeted attack."

As of Thursday afternoon, Brown was being held in the Montgomery County Jail and warrants had been issued for Wilson and Miller.