3 charged after drug bust at Memphis home reveals Ecstasy, cocaine, records show

Three men with active warrants were arrested during a drug bust in Memphis.

On Sept. 27, detectives issued a search warrant for drugs in the 700 block of Leath Street.

Two of the suspects, Justin Smith and Anthony Butler, were detained on the front porch, according to an affidavit.

When detectives entered through the front door, another suspect, identified as Eric Small, ran toward a rear bedroom, where he was detained.

Small allegedly tossed a small plastic bag containing a white powdered substance consistent with cocaine across the room.

A small plastic bag of marijuana was found on the bed, records show.

Two other suspects were then detained in a kitchen area and an upstairs hallway.

One suspect allegedly threw $1,180 on the floor, and another suspect allegedly had marijuana in his front pocket.

Butler, who had active arrest warrants, had 10 ecstasy pills, powder cocaine, and crack cocaine on him, according to the affidavit.

$205 found in his sock was seized as possible profits from drug sales, records show.

Smith and Small also had active warrants.

Smith allegedly had cocaine and marijuana on him, along with $194.

A Mason jar containing marijuana was found on the porch where Smith had been sitting, records show.

Detectives found a black digital scale with white powdered residue on the living room coffee table, along with razor blades containing a white powdered substance consistent with cocaine.

A small Mason jar of marijuana was also found on the table.

All of the drugs were tested and tagged and 201 Poplar, according to the affidavit.

The marijuana tested positive for THC, and the Ecstasy pills found tested positive for MDMA, another name for the synthetic drug.

Smith, Small, and Butler were all taken to 201 Poplar.

The other two suspects were released pending further investigation, officials said.





