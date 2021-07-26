3 charged with drug offenses in Lawrence County

Jul. 26—MOULTON — Three people are facing drug charges in Lawrence County after two incidents resulted in their arrests last week, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Melinda Kay Weddington, 49, of Moulton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and first-degree possession of marijuana after a traffic stop along Lawrence County 249 in the Langtown community on July 20, the Sheriff's Office said.

At another traffic stop in the area, driver Christopher John Ferrell, 51, of Moulton, and passenger Lena Margaret Greenhaw, 41, were charged with felony drug possession.

The sheriff's department said deputies attempted to stop Ferrell's vehicle and the suspect fled the area on foot. He was later caught in the Masterson Mill Pond area near Alabama 33. Ferrell and Greenhaw were each charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

They were transported to the Lawrence County Jail and later released.

