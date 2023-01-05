3 charged in drug trafficking in Athens

Jan. 4—ATHENS — Three Athens residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a chase to elude law enforcement agencies on Friday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Oneil Allen, 28, Yuri Griffin, 38, and Brayln Christian Parham, 26, are all in Limestone County Jail following their arrests on Friday.

Authorities said narcotics units with the Limestone Sheriff's Office and Athens Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop at U.S. 72 and Shaw Road. When officers activated their emergency lights and sirens, a short pursuit ensued, the Sheriff's Office said. During the pursuit, officers observed items being thrown from the vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and returned to where the items were tossed out and discovered three plastic bags with a combined weight of 54 grams of methamphetamine.

Allen is being held with bail set at $102,000. Griffin's bail is $101,000, and Parham, who was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, had bail set at $106,000.

