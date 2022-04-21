3 charged with drug trafficking on Carridale Street

Apr. 21—Three people are facing drug trafficking charges following a Decatur police investigation into complaints of shootings and drug activity in Southwest Decatur, the department said Thursday morning.

Jimmy Walter Anderson, 20, of Decatur, Alexus Anderson, 24, of Decatur, and Andrew Rojas, 21, of Lester, were each charged with drug trafficking after police executed a search warrant in the 900 block of Carridale Street Southwest on Wednesday, according to a statement from police spokeswoman Irene Cadenas-Martinez.

Jimmy Anderson was found to have multiple felony bond revocation warrants with the Morgan Sheriff's Office involving a shooting into an occupied building, she said.

During the search of Jimmy Anderson's residence, investigators found more than 2.6 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm reported stolen from Huntsville, according to police.

Jimmy Anderson was charged with trafficking and a misdemeanor and is being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set.

Alexus Anderson was charged with drug trafficking and two misdemeanors with bail set at $5,600. Rojas also was charged with drug trafficking and two misdemeanors with bail set at $5,600.

