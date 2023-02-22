3 charged in drug trafficking conspiracy for bringing meth, fentanyl to Red Lake Nation

Feb. 21—MINNEAPOLIS — Three people from northern Minnesota have been charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy that brought fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Red Lake Nation and surrounding areas.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Derek Jon Paddy of Bemidji, 25-year-old Erika Dawn Bellanger of Bemidji, and 44-year-old Raymond Allen Drouillard of Trail, knowingly and intentionally conspired with each other and other people to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

All three defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Paddy and Bellanger have been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, while Drouillard is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, the release said.

Paddy and Bellanger made their initial appearances late last week in U.S. District Court. Drouillard made his initial appearance on Jan. 5.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Bemidji Police Department, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, and the Red Lake Police Department.