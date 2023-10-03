3 charged for early morning break-in at Bainbridge vintage shop

Police linked three people to a break-in at a store on Bjune Drive on Bainbridge Island early Saturday morning in which in a front window was smashed and merchandise and a cash drawer were stolen, according to court documents. The vehicle the three people were in was pulled over by a Suquamish police officer along Highway 305, and the three were taken into custody.

Prosecutors charged two 37-year-old men with counts of second-degree burglary and a 37-year-old woman as an accomplice to second-degree burglary in Kitsap County Superior Court on Monday.

Police were initially called to the break-in at Zutto Vintage and Antiques shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, a Bainbridge Island police corporal wrote in a report. Two people were seen entering the store through a window, and a dark blue full-sized truck was spotted leaving the scene.

Police responded and found that a front window had been smashed out and that the store was in general disarray. It appeared that a kettlebell had been used to break out the window.

Bainbridge police requested that Suquamish police be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the truck's description, and they stopped the vehicle about 12 minutes after the time of the initial call. A lockbox was found in the truck bed, and the owner of the store responded and confirmed that it was the cash drawer from his store's cash register.

The store owner proceeded on to the store and reported that the damage likely neared $10,000 in value and said that he had to install a new window earlier this year after a previous burglary at the store, the corporal wrote. The owner reported that a "substantial" amount of merchandise had been stolen, including jewelry, the corporal added.

When the woman who was eventually charged for the incident took off her shoes at the Kitsap County Jail, broken glass fell from them, officers reported. One of the men also had broken glass on his shoes, and they were confiscated, and the other man had a hand injury that the corporal wrote could reasonably be attributed to the breaking of the glass at the store.

A metal, spiked glass-breaking implement was found in the truck. A scraped-up red plastic mallet was also found in the vehicle, and police found what appeared to be shreds of red plastic amidst the store's broken window glass, according to court documents.

Surveillance footage showed two of the suspects hammering away at the window and going through the hole in the window and showed the truck backed up to the front of the store, the corporal wrote.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 3 charged for early morning break-in at Bainbridge vintage shop