3 charged with elder abuse of Fresno County man. They stole from him for years, DA says

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed financial elder abuse and fraud charges against three people its says are responsible for stealing $700,000 from a Sanger businessman.

Gina Abercrombie and Justin Teel, both 48 years old and from Pleasanton, along with 81-year-old Beverly Rutherford from Arizona are alleged to have committed the crimes over a period of five years beginning in February 2017.

Abercrombie was the victim’s stepdaughter and allegedly stole more than $700,000 while entrusted with his personal finances and the management of his business, according to a news release from the Fresno County DA’s Office.

The DA also believes Ambercrombie also applied for business loans pretending to be her stepfather with the help of her fiance, Teel.

Rutherford was victim’s caretaker at the time and helped the other two “isolate and influence the victim, contributing to the theft,” according to the DA.

Abercrombie, Teel and Rutherford have each been charged with theft from an elder or dependent adult by a caretaker. Abercrombie and Teel have the added special allegation of aggravated white color crime and are also charged with obtaining money, labor or property by false pretenses.

Abercrombie and Teel face more than five years if convicted of all counts, the DA said.

Rutherford faces three years in custody.