3 charged in hookah lounge fight

Feb. 13—MANCHESTER — Police charged three men early Sunday morning after responding to a fight at a hookah lounge on Broad Street where guns were brandished, but no shots fired.

Richard Ortiz, 23, and Wesley Vazquez-Santana, 31, both of Meriden, were both charged with breach of peace, second-degree breach of peace, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a large capacity magazine, and other charges. Ortiz also was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree threatening.

Desmond Davis, 22, of Waterbury, was turned over to Newington Police Department, which had two unrelated active arrest warrants out on him.

Police said officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. to the Empire Hookah Lounge at 397 Broad St. for reports of a disturbance.

Prior to arriving at the scene, police received information that four people had entered a vehicle, with one occupant displaying a firearm while leaving the area. They stopped the vehicle with the men in it.

