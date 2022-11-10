3 charged in killing of dogs found dead from gunshot wounds in Lansing

LANSING – Three people have been charged in connection with the deaths of two dogs found dead from gunshot wounds in August in South Lansing.

Tommy Allen Thayer, Tomi Alaya Thayer and Karen Christine Curtis were involved in the deaths of the two dogs found on Aug. 4 behind the Boys and Girls Club in the 4300 block of Pleasant Grove Road in Lansing, according to Ingham County Animal Control.

The county agency said several local law enforcement agencies were involved in the investigation but did not release specifics.

“Ingham County Animal Control thanks the community and their area law enforcement partners for all of their support in helping our offices bring this investigation to a successful conclusion," the agency said in a release. "If you see or suspect animal cruelty, please contact our agency at 517-676-8370 or email us at reportanimalcruelty@ingham.org.”

Tommy Thayer, 53, faces four charges, conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – second degree, killing of an animal – second degree, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. He was arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court and is being held in the Ingham County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing before Judge Tony Flores at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 18.

A message was left with his attorney.

Tomi Thayer, 23, also faces five charges. She was arraigned Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal – second degree, two counts of aiding and abetting the killing of an animal – degree, carrying a concealed weapon and larceny of a firearm. She was released on a personal recognizance bond and has a probable cause hearing at 9 a.m. on Nov. 18.

She is seeking a court-appointed attorney, according to online court records.

Karen Curtis, 60, is charged with conspiracy to commit the killing of an animal. She was arraigned Saturday and was released on her own recognizance. She has a probable cause hearing at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 18.

She had no attorney listed in online court records.

An Ingham County Animal Control vehicle photographed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in Mason.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: 3 charged in killing of dogs in Lansing