3 charged in man’s murder after house shot up in Frayser, records show

Three people are behind bars after a man died and a woman was injured when a house was shot up in Frayser.

On Dec. 10, Memphis Police responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of Dessa Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

A woman had also been shot multiple times.

She was taken to Regional One.

According to an affidavit, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The Shelby County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

There were 12 people inside the home at the time of the shooting, records show.

Witnesses told police that a woman identified as Christiana Moore, 19, and several of her family members came to the house and assaulted a woman that evening, records show.

As they were leaving, they allegedly threatened to come back and shoot the house up.

The shooting call came in an hour later, at 7:10 p.m.

Moore was identified in a photo lineup.

Several victims also identified Albert Seals, 45, and Tiffany Young, 40, as suspects in the shooting.

All three are charged with 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree murder and aggravated assault, records show.

Seals faces an additional charge of convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

