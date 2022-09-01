3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show

Three have been charged after a Memphis Police was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis.

Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene.

The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said.

Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen vehicles around 1 p.m. near Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove when a man opened fire on those officers. One was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

He was later in stable condition and released from the hospital, MPD said.

The crash involved another officer and a civilian, a 73-year-old man. As of Wednesday night, the officer was still in the hospital in non-critical condition. The other man is in the hospital in critical condition, MPD said.

That crash happened at the intersection of three streets in southwest Memphis where Horn Lake Road, Hewlett Road and Falls Road all meet.

The search for the suspect who shot the MPD officer led to four Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) being put on lockdown, according to the school district.

Geeter K-8, Westwood High School, Chickasaw Middle School and Doubletree Elementary were all put on a precautionary lockdown Wednesday while officers searched the area.

A witness told police he saw suspects Keyon Moore and Zancarrion Johnson inside a gray Infiniti G37, which was later found to be stolen.

Before the shooting, an officer was driving on Otsego Drive to verify information in his investigation, according to an affidavit.

The Infiniti left an address on Otsego Drive approximately one minute before the shooting.

Video surveillance shows the vehicle followed the officer before heading to W. Van Huesen Drive and Deneen Drive, where the suspect’s waited until the officer’s vehicle came in sight.

According to MPD, the suspects then got out of the vehicle and ambushed the officer.

Johnson and Moore allegedly fired multiple rounds at the officer while he drove past them.

According to MPD, the officer was shot in the right abdomen but was able to drive to a safe location.

Bullets from the shooting also hit a house on W. Van Huesen Drive, where one woman was inside.

Moore and Johnson then fled the scene. Police later saw them, along with another man, inside the same stolen vehicle in the 4100 block of Hillgate Street.

When MPD attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop.

With the help of a helicopter, police chased the vehicle for over 12 miles until it stopped at Deertrail Cove, according to the affidavit.

The three suspects - Johnson, Moore, and Kayvus Jones - fled the vehicle and ran.

According to the affidavit, officers chased them into the woods and took them into custody in the 4500 block of Sunvalley.

Two of the guns MPD found were converted to fire as fully automatic weapons (machine guns), records show.

Moore, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, facilitation-reckless homicide, employ firearm w/i to commit felony, aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts possession of prohibited weapon, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and evading arrest.

Jones, 23, is charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts possession of prohibited weapon, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and evading arrest.

Johnson, 19, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, facilitation - reckless homicide, employ firearm w/i to commit felony, aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, two counts possession of prohibited weapon, intentionally evading arrest in auto, and evading arrest.

