3 charged with murder in death of 2-year-old boy due to fentanyl intoxication

Three people have been arrested in the death of a child due to fentanyl intoxication.

In a news release Friday, Pawtucket police announced that the child's mother, Jessaline Andrade, 26, of Cranston; her boyfriend, Stephano Castro, 31, of Providence; and their friend Yara Chum, 33, last known from Pawtucket, are facing second-degree murder charges.

Andrade is also facing two counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child. She will be arraigned Monday. The other two individuals were arraigned Friday.

Police said on Dec. 10 that they had responded with fire departments to a Sayles Avenue apartment for a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police said an 8-year-old boy also tested positive for fentanyl exposure, but survived.

"The apartment was in awful condition to include lack of basic furniture," police said. "Officers observed equipment commonly used in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics inside the apartment."

Detectives, the Special Squad Narcotics Division, the Department of Children, Youth & Families, the state medical examiner's office and the attorney general's office then launched a two-month investigation. With help from the Rhode Island Violent Fugitive Task Force, arrests were made.

