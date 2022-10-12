3 charged with murder after victim’s duct-taped body found in Georgia home days later, deputies say

Three people were arrested after deputies say a man’s body was found inside a home last month.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Sept.18 in the 2700 block of East County Line Road about a possible murder.

According to officials, investigators identified the victim, Stiles Stilley in the home, bound with duct tape. Officials said he had been dead for a couple of days.

Weeks later, Deputies identified Elizabeth Allen, Marshall Fleming and Daniel Gillstrap as suspects in the case.

Allen, Fleming and Gillstrap are currently held without bond in the Douglas County Jail.

All three are facing charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping with bodily injury and motor vehicle theft.

It’s unclear if the victim knew his killers.

