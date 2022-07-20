3 charged in NE Gainesville home invasion, shooting that left a woman dead

GPD units parked near a crime scene in Northeast Gainesville where a shooting occurred Tuesday morning, July 19, 2022, killing at least one.

Three people have been arrested in connection with a home invasion shooting that occurred Tuesday morning and left a woman dead.

Alderious White, 28, and Jason Ward, 38, have been charged with murder and for the home invasion robbery. Tiara Luckie, 30, who police say was a getaway driver, has also been charged with accessory to murder.

The Gainesville Police Department, as of Wednesday, still have not released the name or age of the victim.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. Tuesday morning along Northeast 16th Terrace in Gainesville, where GPD say White and Ward broke into the home before shots broke out. Police say the shooting was related to drugs but did not provide details.

Woman killed in home invasion: Home invasion shooting in northeast Gainesville ends with woman dead, GPD says

Downtown shooting: GPD arrest 4 involved in Sunday's downtown shooting. 3 are charged with attempted homicide

Once GPD arrived on the scene, officers performed extensive life-saving procedures on all three individuals — each of whom was shot — before they were transported to a nearby hospital, according to a Tuesday GPD release.

The adult female victim later died from her injuries, while White and Ward were considered the main suspects and kept under police supervision at the hospital.

After following several leads, detectives confirmed that White and Ward were indeed the culprits, GPD spokesman Graham Glover said.

Both men are still in the care of UF Health Shands, guarded by police.

The vehicle used to transport them to the home was later found by officers, who identified as Luckie as the driver. was contacted and ultimately charged with Accessory to Murder.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information contact GPD Detective Russano at 352-393-7719 or RussanoDB@cityofgainesville.org.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police arrest 3 in robbery, shooting that killed woman