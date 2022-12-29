3 charged in the shooting death of U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Aundre Cross in Milwaukee

Three people have been charged in federal court in the shooting death of U.S. mail carrier Aundre Cross.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Wisconsin announced two men, Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, were accused of killing, or aiding and abetting the murder of Cross, 44, on the 5000 block of N. 65th Street on Dec. 9.

A third individual, Shanelle McCoy, 34, is also charged with providing false statements to law enforcement.

“Today’s charges are the direct result of the tireless efforts of dedicated law enforcement professionals from the Milwaukee Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the FBI and other federal, state, and local partners,” U.S. Attorney Gregory Haanstad said in a statement. “I commend the hard work and collaboration of all involved in seeking justice for the victim, his family, and his loved ones.”

A postal worker hat is attached to the tree at a makeshift memorial on Tuesday, Dec. 13, where Aundre Cross, a 44-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee was shot and killed while delivering mail Dec. 9 in the 5000 block of North 65th Street in Milwaukee.

Cross was an 18-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service and a father who has been remembered fondly by family and coworkers alike. Law enforcement had previously offered a reward of $50,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those involved.

“These arrests should make very clear to criminals everywhere that the Postal Inspection Service will not rest when it comes to solving attacks like this,” Kai Pickens, the acting inspector-in-charge of the Chicago Division U.S. Postal Inspection Service, said in a statement. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

