3 charged after shooting leads to police chase, crash, CMPD says

Three people are charged after a shooting led to a police chase that ended in a crash last week, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 21-year-old Andrew Bennett, 18-year-old Tyree Lewis Jr., and 19-year-old Keshawn Corbin Jr. were arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Police said on Friday night, they were called the Hunters Pointe Apartments off Reagan Drive near Tom Hunter Road for a shooting. Officers found someone who was shot and noticed the suspect’s vehicle speeding from the scene.

Officers pursued the car until it crashed at Cinderella Land and Sugar Creek Road.

Multiple suspects were taken into custody that night, and the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

