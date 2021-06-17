3 charged after shots fired near Kettering park Sunday

Jun. 16—Two men and a woman are facing charges after gunfire broke out near a Kettering park Sunday.

Officers responded to the area of Delco Park around 11:16 p.m. Sunday on a reported disturbance, according to a Kettering police blotter.

J'Kavian Flowers, 24, is accused of firing a handgun at two others and then fleeing from an officer, according to Kettering Municipal Court records.

He also accused of trying to hide the handgun and lying about his involvement when another officer found him.

While shots were fired, no one was injured, said Patrolman Tyler Johnson.

In addition to J'Kavian, J'Kira Flowers, 23, and Levi Agnew, 23, were arrested in connection to the incident.

J'Kavian is facing felonious assault and tampering with evidence charges, according to court records.

Misdemeanor assault and obstructing official business charges were filed against Agnew and a misdemeanor assault charge was filed against J'Kira.

J'Kavian and J'Kira are being held in the Montgomery County Jail, according to booking records. Agnew was not listed as in custody.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is available.