3 charged with trafficking meth, cocaine

Apr. 8—Drug agents from four law enforcement agencies seized more than 6 pounds of methamphetamine and more than 22 pounds of cocaine during an operation in Priceville on Thursday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

Charged with trafficking were Lorenzo Obeth Alejandro-Lara, 26, Juan Alberto Cordoba-Zambrano, 45, and Joel Alejandro Martinez, 28, sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford said in a written release. He said all of the defendants are from Jefferson County.

On Friday afternoon, the three defendants remained in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000 each.

