3 charged with trafficking stolen identities

Feb. 9—Decatur and federal authorities raided a Southwest Decatur home on Wednesday and charged three people with trafficking stolen identifies to manufacture documents for undocumented immigrants, a Decatur police report said.

Arrested in the raid were Estela Pablo, 32, Agustin Tzep-Pablo, 27 and Miguel Pablo Guitierrez, 43, all of Decatur.

The Decatur police vice/narcotics unit, Decatur police financial crimes unit, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Marshals and U.S. Social Security Administration executed a search warrant at 1005 Honeysuckle Lane S.W. and found several forms of identification that were determined to be stolen, police said.

Morgan County Jail records showed all three remained in custody Thursday afternoon.

Pablo is held on a $150,000 cash bond. Tzep-Pablo and Guitierrez were both held on $150,300 cash bonds.

Police said additional charges and arrests are pending.

