3 charged after woman’s car stolen from apartment complex, records show

Three men were arrested after a woman’s car was stolen from her apartment complex in Bartlett.

On Dec. 19, police responded to an auto theft call in the 2100 block of Westchester Drive, according to an affidavit.

A woman said she left her 2013 Infiniti G37 parked in the apartment complex parking lot two days prior.

When she left her apartment on Dec. 19, the vehicle was gone, police said.

The woman said she did not give anyone permission to drive her car.

The Infiniti is valued at $10,975, records show.

The next day, police found the stolen vehicle parked outside Dillard’s outside Wolfchase Galleria.

Three men approached and got inside, records show.

When officers initiated a take-down, all three suspects ran away.

They were taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

They were identified as Hayden Bowland, Kendall Evans and Tyree Grandtham.

Bowland, a passenger, is charged with theft of property and evading arrest, according to the affidavit.

Evans is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property and evading arrest.

Police said he threw a Glock handgun on the ground during the chase.

Grantham is charged with theft of property and evading arrest.

He was identified as the driver, police said.





