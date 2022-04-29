3 charged after woman shot and killed during robbery at local Extended Stay hotel

Three people were arrested after a woman died and a man was injured during a shooting and robbery at a local Extended Stay hotel.

The shooting happened Thursday at an Extended Stay in the 2500 block of Horizon Lake near Wolfchase.

Police said a man and woman were rushed to Regional One in critical condition, but the woman did not survive.

Woman killed, man injured in shooting at local Extended Stay hotel

The incident unfolded when a silver GMC Acadia parked next to a green Chevrolet Silverado at the hotel, according to an affidavit.

The driver of the Acadia, identified as Amanda Vanelli, got into the passenger seat of the Silverado.

Police saw a man approach the Silverado armed with a gun. Another man approached the passenger’s side of the truck.

According to police, both men, identified as Clyde Stephens and Christopher Amsden, began firing shots at the Silverado.

Bullets hit the truck, the Acadia, and a nearby Kia Sorento.

Vanelli then got out of the truck, and the Silverado fled the scene, police said.

Officers found Amsden rendering aid to an unknown woman in the Acadia that had been shot, according to the affidavit.

Stephens was taken into custody after police found him throwing unknown items into a tree.

Police found three guns under the tree.

Amsden, Stephens and Vanellia were all taken into custody.

The Silverado was located on 8110 Hwy. 64, with the driver suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the affidavit said.

The driver said he was meeting Vanelli to sell her a handgun before he was shot.

He said after the shooting Vanelli took his handgun.

The shooting was captured on video, police said.

Amsden previously pled guilty to attempted aggravated robbery in 2016, records show.

He’s charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Stephens and Vanelli are both charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and possession of a firearm, records show.

Story continues

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



