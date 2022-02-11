3 Charlotte residents charged with sex trafficking teen in Concord Mills, sheriff says

Three Charlotte residents have been arrested after an operation by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office determined that they were sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

On Jan. 25, the sheriff’s office and Homeland Security Investigations began the operation in the Concord Mills area of Cabarrus County. The agencies used a “known escort service website” to find potential underage victims of human sex trafficking, according to a sheriff’s office news release

Detectives found the minor in the company of three adults, who she was not related to, during their operation. Erica Cheeks, 34; Walter Ardrey, 40; and Keith Henderson, 32; were using the minor to profit from sexual acts, according to the sheriff’s office. All three suspects were taken to the Cabarrus County Detention Center and given a $750,000 secured bond.

Cheeks was arrested on Feb. 2 in Charlotte with help from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, and additional charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Ardrey was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and misdemeanor flee and elude. He has previously been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, possession of a firearm by felon and selling cocaine.

Henderson was arrested on Jan. 25 and and charged with human trafficking of a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor and simple possession of schedule VI. After his arrest, the sheriff’s office found out that he was on post release supervision for violent crimes he had been convicted of in a neighboring state.

Those with additional information about these individuals can contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000, or leave a tip anonymously with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-93CRIME or visiting cabarruscrimestoppers.com.

Trafficking in NC

In 2020, North Carolina reported 260 cases of trafficking to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, ranking the state ninth among the 50 states in cases reported, according to the NC Department of Administration. However, because human trafficking is often a secretive crime, the actual number of cases are likely much higher.

In 2020, 390 victims of human trafficking were served by victim service agencies that receive state funding. This number does not fully account for cases of human trafficking in North Carolina, either, according to the NCDOA.

If in immediate danger, the NCDOA recommends calling 911. Anyone who would like to report information about a trafficking situation can contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline:

▪ Call 888-373-7888

▪ Text 233733

▪ Chat online with a Hotline representative at humantraffickinghotline.org/chat.

Anti-trafficking advocates are available 24/7 to receive tips about potential trafficking situations and connect survivors of trafficking to services and support. All reports are confidential and callers can choose to remain anonymous.